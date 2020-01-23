$500 reward offered for information in case of runaway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Cottonwood Heights Police Department

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are offering a $500 reward for information to help them find a missing runaway.

Romney Evans is reportedly staying at hotels in the area with her boyfriend identified as Joshua Kalua-Dayley.

Anyone with information about Romey or Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cottonwoodheights Police Department at (801) 944-7100.

Officials with Cottonwood Heights Police Department stressed that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. George K-9 “Emma” helps Arizona deputies confiscate 300 pounds of drugs on I-15"

Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face"

Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun-rights advocates pick-up trash after protesting peacefully in Richmond"

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Saturday across Connecticut"

Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors share sadness after baby's body is found in North Las Vegas dumpster"

Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally-ill son"
More Video News

Don't Miss