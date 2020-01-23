$500 reward offered for information in case of runaway

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are offering a $500 reward for information to help them find a missing runaway.

Romney Evans is reportedly staying at hotels in the area with her boyfriend identified as Joshua Kalua-Dayley.

Anyone with information about Romey or Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cottonwoodheights Police Department at (801) 944-7100.

Officials with Cottonwood Heights Police Department stressed that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.

