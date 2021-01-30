500 cars ‘March for Life’ in Utah car parade, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 500 vehicles caravaned in a historic, socially-distanced protest against abortion, Saturday.

On January 30, for Pro-Life Utah’s 6th-annual March for Life, over 500 participants decorated their vehicles and shared their support.

The parade kicked off around 11 a.m., near the Utah State Capitol and then swiftly travelled down to State street until reaching 9000 south in Sandy.

Pro-Life Utah writes; “These cars were more than just unusually-timed traffic; each driver and passenger traveled from around the state to use their 1st-Amendment right to protest abortion and stand up for the unborn.”

Every car looked a little different; most cars wore flags, window paint, and other decor sporting messages promoting life. The most unusual sight, however, leading the caravan down State Street, was a kind of vehicle Utah had never before seen: an ultrasound van.

According to event organizers, their intention is to bring awareness to “3000 lives tragically ended by abortion in Utah every year”.

In years past, participants had gathered in the Capitol Rotunda for a special program, then marched around the Capitol block. This year, drivers stayed warm and safe in their cars as they tuned into a 2-hour long program hosted on K-TALK radio. Leaders of Pro-Life Utah and others with personal stories about choosing life gave inspiring, uplifting segments.

“I am overwhelmed seeing so many from our community show up to celebrate life. The pro-life movement is thriving and this turnout is a testament to the fact that we are not going away,” shares Mary Kelsch, CFO of Pro-Life Utah. “Utahns are passionate about life, and we are more prepared than ever to save babies and their mama’s from abortion.”

The parade garnered attention not just by its peculiar appearance but also by the participation of notable drivers and passengers, including Representative Burgess Owens, Representative Blake Moore, and multiple Utah state legislators.

“Our founding fathers agreed that if life and any other right should ever conflict, life should prevail,” shares Rep. Steve Christiansen.

Pro-Life Utah purchased its mobile clinic in the summer of 2020. It has been re-wrapped to accurately advertise its services. The March for Life was its grand unveiling to the public, who will be able to use its services free of charge–once funding for staffing and equipment is fully raised. It will offer women facing challenging pregnancies free ultrasounds, counseling about their options, and free resources directly from the organization as well as its affiliates.

“I am so grateful to the wonderful Utah citizens who participated in the march today. They are the power behind the pro-life movement in Utah and the reason Pro-Life Utah has been able to grow and expand in saving the lives of Utah babies,” shares Deanna Holland, Executive Director of Pro-Life Utah. “Today we raised awareness of the 3000 lives ended by abortion in Utah annually. It is our goal that, one day, abortion will be abolished in Utah.”

Pro-Life Utah is a statewide, multi-faceted pro-life organization. Volunteers from different faiths and backgrounds work together to secure and defend the fundamental right to life. Pro-Life Utah provides women with the resources they need to choose life, helps post-abortive women find healing and support, offers transparent education about the abortion issue and promotes pro-life legislation.