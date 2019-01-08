5 years after her own loss, widow reflects on Provo officer death

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The death of Provo Officer Joseph Shinners is opening old wounds for Nannette Wride-Zeeman.

“Our life was shattered that day,” said Wride-Zeeman.

On January 30, 2014, her husband Cory Wride — a Utah County Sheriff Sgt. who had planned on retiring within the year — was shot and killed.

“I know exactly how his wife feels. I know the sleepless nights, and the terror, and the numbness, and all of the things that you go through,” said Wride-Zeeman.

The death of Provo officer Joseph Shinners on Saturday brought back unmistakable pain.

“When I hear of officers killed in the line of duty, it’s really, really hard — but when they’re killed in the same way as my husband, I really really really know what that terror and horror is,” she said.

Shinners is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old. Wride-Zeeman says his widow will need help — and prayers — from the community.

“After the funeral is over, and she’s left in the silence of her broken life, that’s the hardest part,” said Wride-Zeeman.

“This officer’s family is going to need the prayers. And I know that that sounds really weird to say, but I can promise you we felt them. Every one of us felt them. And she’s going to need them — she’s going to need to feel that comfort.”

