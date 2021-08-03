5-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting at Utah home

SMITHFIELD, Utah — An autopsy is being performed on a 5-year-old boy, who is believed to have accidentally shot himself in the head. The shooting occurred Sunday morning at a home in Smithfield.

Smithfield City Police Chief Travis Allen said the boy’s family had returned Saturday night from a camping trip. They had unloaded all of their supplies into the home and then went to bed.

“The 5-year-old boy woke up early and went downstairs, and started going through the stuff,” said Allen. “He found a handgun, the family had taken with them camping. He started playing with that handgun and it discharged.”

The bullet struck the child in the head. It is suspected that he was killed instantly.

For more on this story, visit Cache Valley Daily.