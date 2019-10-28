5 vehicle crash closes two lanes of I-15 near Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A five vehicle crash near Santaquin has traffic backed up on the freeway in Juab County Sunday night.

According to Cpl. Andrew Battenfield, Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near mile post 244 on the northbound I-15 freeway.

Details of the crash were not known however Battenfield said there were two trucks and three passenger cars involved.

No injuries were reported however the crash is making for a slow commute for those traveling north on the freeway.

Two lanes are blocked, and motorists are getting by on the right side of the scene along the freeway.

There is currently no estimate of how long it will take to clear the scene.

*developing*