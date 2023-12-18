SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As the TSA expects to screen nearly half a million people through Salt Lake City’s airport this upcoming holiday season, the organization is sharing several useful tips for travelers hoping to make it a seamless experience.

According to the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), they’re projecting that more than 429,000 people will be making their way through the Salt Lake City International Airport from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 — in what’s expected to be the busiest days of the season both locally and nationally for air travel.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the airport saw over 30,000 passengers a day enter its doors to make flights across the country. For this Christmas season, however, that number is expected to be even higher.

Ahead of this anticipated rush, the TSA has compiled five different tips to help travelers before making their holiday flights.

1. Pack smart/Use TSA resources

The TSA recommends passengers unpack bags before packing as an empty bag/suitcase is less likely to contain any prohibited items at the security checkpoint.

If you’re unsure how to travel with an item, visit TSA.gov or download their MyTSA app for further information and assistance.

2. Place gifts in gift bags, no wrapping

If a wrapped item, in a carry-on or luggage, were to alert the security screening, then officers may have to unwrap it to determine if it is a threat. For this reason, TSA suggests traveling with unwrapped items or using a gift bag instead.

3. Download your Utah digital ID

This year, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division started offering state residents the chance to download their Utah mobile driver’s license (mDL). By downloading this ahead of time, travelers can easily use the mobile license at TSA checkpoints instead of their physical photo ID.

4. Create a plan for travel with holiday foods

While solid foods can be transported in carry-on bags, liquids must be packed in checked baggage. As a reference, the TSA says if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, it must be packed in a checked bag.

5. Confirm your Known Traveler Number (KTN) in your airline reservation

If you’re enrolled as a Trusted Traveler, check that your KTN and correct date of birth are in your airline reservation so you will be eligible for TSA PreCheck screening, making the checkpoint process faster.