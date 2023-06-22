Always supervise your dog while they’re playing with or chewing on a Nylabone, especially for the first time.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Fourth of July can be a terrifying time for pets. The Independence Day celebrations are filled with loud bangs from the fireworks that can frighten and induce anxiety in our furry family members.

According to American Kennel Club, more pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend than any other time of the year. There are ways to make the holiday weekend a little easier on your dogs, keep them safe, and get them back easier in case they do escape.

BE PREPARED

Make sure your dog’s information is up-to-date and they are wearing proper ID on collars and dog tags. Providing contact information whether on a collar or through a microchip gives a lost pet a better chance of being reunited with their families.

If your dog will be outside during a night of fireworks, make sure your yard is secure, but having a safe spot indoors for your pet is the best idea.

TIRE THEM OUT

A tired, sleepy dog won’t have the energy to be as anxious on the night of fireworks. Rover recommends taking your dog to the park, on a jog, or just for a nice walk before the sun goes down in order to get all the energy out of them.

CREATE A CALM AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT

Creating a safe and comforting space indoors for your pet can help ease anxiety for your pets. The American Kennel Club says to find a nice quiet place in your home, such as a basement, to “get away from it all.” Also providing your dog with their favorite toys, blankets, and treats can help them feel safe.

Playing white noise, such as calming and pleasing music, can help drown out the loud bangs and noises of fireworks.

STAY CALM YOURSELF

Dogs will often look toward their pack leader for comfort. Rover says if you feel “nervous or edgy,” dogs may interpret fireworks as the problem and react similarly. As such, take deep breaths and remain calm while you’re with your pet to assure them that everything is OK.

TALK TO YOUR VET

Book an appointment with your vet before the holiday so you can ask about possible medication to help your dog’s anxiety. Over-the-counter calming treats that contain CBD can help dogs with sleep, emotional processing, and their fight or flight response, according to Rover. The American Kennel Club also recommends talking to your vet about other anxiety medications or dog anxiety vests that can help them feel safe.

Other ways to help your dog feel safe during firework holidays, such as the Fourth of July, Pioneer Day, or even New Year’s Eve, including desensitizing them to fireworks with smaller pops and treats or pairing them with a dog who isn’t afraid.