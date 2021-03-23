5 SLC teens arrested after Nevada home invasion

MESQUITE, Nevada (ABC4)- 5 Salt Lake City teenagers have been detained by police after allegedly breaking into a home in Nevada.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, on March 19 around 12:00 p.m. officers responded to a home on Valley View Drive in Mesquite, Nevada for a home invasion in progress.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one of the teenagers in a stolen car outside the home.

While police arrested the teenager in the stolen car, the other 4 inside the house attempted to run out the back door of the house.

The teens were spotted by neighbors as they ran through the backyard. The neighbors were able to provide a description of all four suspects.

MPD said that detectives in an unmarked car were able to locate the 4 teens as they attempted to hide in a nearby park.

While running from police, the suspects dropped multiple items including; stolen property, clothing, and a loaded .380 handgun.

Only 2 of the 5 suspects were identified by police as the other 3 suspects are juveniles.

Mohamed Mohamed, 18, of Salt Lake City was arrested for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Pole Singoma, 19, of Salt Lake City was arrested for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

The 3 other juvenile suspects were arrested for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The three juvenile suspects were transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center in Las Vegas.