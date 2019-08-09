1  of  3
5 semis stuck in debris after mudslide up Spanish Fork Canyon

Local News
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A mudslide caused major backup on Highway 6 up Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the slide impacting a five-mile stretch from mile marker 198 to 203.

Troopers said the highway will be closed until at least noon Friday. They reported 3 to 5 feet of mud in spots along the roadway.

Troopers said five semi-trucks are stuck in the debris. Crews will work through the night and into the morning to free them. No passenger cars were caught.

UHP plans to use a helicopter when conditions permit to survey the area for anything missed in the debris flow by crews on the ground.

Traffic from Price is being diverted at SR-191 and traffic from Spanish Fork is being diverted at US 89. Troopers expect these detours to be in place at least until 12 p.m. Friday.

