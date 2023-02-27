SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah is chock-full of spectacular places to meet for drinks. But sadly, there are fewer options for those looking to relax with a non-alcoholic refreshment after hours.

To open locals up to new late-night experiences, we’ve found several best-rated spots to savor some buzz-free beverages around Salt Lake City.

1. Space Tea

Rumored the “highest quality bubble tea” in the Salt Lake area, Space Tea provides a sweet selection of menu items like its signature teas, slushes, and smoothies.

Even better, the location stays open every night until 11 p.m., so patrons have plenty of time to sit back and savor whilst they socialize.

2. Salt Lake Coffee Break

Perhaps one of the most well-known hangout destinations for “night owls” downtown, Salt Lake Coffee Break specializes in several delectable varieties of coffee and tea.

And the fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, as this coffee shop is open most nights till approximately 1 a.m.

3. Nostalgia Cafe

Nestled in the heart of the city, Nostalgia Cafe combines a cozy atmosphere with an even better menu. Sample homemade items including brewed beverages, along with made-to-order eats like sandwiches, salads, crepes, and even empanadas.

The best part? This delicious cafe experience doesn’t close until midnight.

4. Kung Fu Tea

Offering visitors some of the best milk tea in the state (and possibly the country), Kung Fu Tea is also popular for traditional teas, tasty slushes, and various lemonades.

While this location isn’t available on Mondays, it serves during the week till 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the weekends.

5. Sunset Coffee

Located in Sandy, just 17 minutes from downtown, Sunset Coffee gives visitors a simple spot to meet after hours with a creative selection of coffees and classic bites, from cheeseburgers to pizza.

This go-to spot for late-night drinks is brewing until midnight, with weekends keeping doors open till 1 a.m.