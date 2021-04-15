5 people transported to hospital after head-on crash on Stansbury Parkway

STANSBURY PARKWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Five people were sent to the hospital after a head on collision on State Route 36 Thursday.

The incident happened when a passenger car was turning left from northbound SR-36 to Stansbury Parkway. Police say a pickup pulling a trailer was traveling southbound.

Troopers say the passenger car turned in front of the pickup and they collided head on.

There were four people in the passenger car, including two adults and two children, according to troopers.

The male driver was flown to the hospital by a helicopter while the woman and two children were taken to a local area hospital.

There were five people in the pickup. One passenger was taken to a local hospital, according to troopers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.