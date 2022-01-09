5 new laws that went into effect in Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Jan. 1, 2022, five new laws have gone into effect in Utah.
- Alternative Fuel Incentives Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Melissa G. Ballard, this bill modifies and enacts incentives related to alternative fuels. To read more about the law, click here.
- Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments: Sponsored by Rep. Adam Robertson, this bill amends provisions related to vehicle registration renewal and decals. To read more about the law, click here.
- Property Tax Exemption Amendments: Sponsored by Sen. Wayne A. Harper, this bill modifies the qualifications for tangible personal property tax. To read more about the law, click here.
- Vehicle Registration Checkoff and Fee Amendments: Sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, this bill provides a credit for fees and taxes charged to a person registering a leased vehicle and creates a voluntary contribution checkoff for motor vehicle registrations and renewals. To read more about the law, click here.
- Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Amendments: Sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, this bill modifies provisions related to county option funding for botanical, cultural, recreational, and zoological organizations or facilities. To read more about the law, click here.