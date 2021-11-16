5 men charged in downtown SLC brawl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Five men have been charged with their involvement in a violent fight that broke out in downtown Salt Lake City on Nov. 6.

Leli Tupouniua, 34, of Magna, was charged with 2 felonies, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Mavrick Sega 25, of Kearns, was charged with 3 felonies, discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a restricted person (2nd degree). and discharge of a firearm (3rd degree)

Uelese Tone, 23, of West Jordan one count 2nd degree felony aggravated assault

Satoga Lilio, 30 of West Jordan one 2nd degree felony aggravated assault

Daru Taumua, 30 of SLC was charged with three 3rd degree felony counts of discharging a firearm

Video footage from multiple bystanders who filmed the altercation with their cell phones was reviewed by officers and revealed what went down.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at a parking garage at 39 East Exchange Place where they first found Sega in a great deal of pain, floating in and out of consciousness, with a stab wound in his back, charging documents say.

Tupouniua was found with a gunshot wound to his arm and Malaeimi Alofipo appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to his face and head and was unconscious.

Video footage showed Tupouniua, holding a knife while he and Alofipo ran towards Sega, Tone, Lilio, and Taumua. As Tupouniua and Alofipo ran away, Taumua can be seen taking a shooting stance and firing three shots in the two men’s direction.

Another video shows Sega pulling up his shirt, allowing his friends to see the stab wound in his back.

Tone, Lilio, and two unidentified males pulled Alofipo out of a vehicle and began beating and kicking him. Tone and Lilio can be seen making stomping motions near Alofipo’s head on the ground.

During this same time, Taumau was holding Tupouniua at bay with his firearm. Sega then takes the gun out of Taumau’s hand and two shots are fired, striking Tupouniua.



