5 juveniles attempt to flee after hit and run in stolen car

SALINA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several juveniles were arrested after crashing into a parked car, fleeing the scene, then trying to run from officers in Salina Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Salina City Police Facebook page, officers were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to a vehicle crash at K&K Auto. It was reported the driver of a Toyota Corolla had run into the back of a Honda Accord that was parked in their lot.

Officials say five juveniles exited the vehicle, removed personal items, and then began walking south towards the freeway, the post states.

Officers were then advised that several juvenile subjects were currently at the Love’s Truck Stop asking other motorists for a ride.

Salina officers, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Richfield City Police officers, Utah Highway Patrol troopers, and officers with the Division of Wildlife Resources arrived and found the juveniles in the rear parking lot.

The juveniles jumped the fence and attempted to run away from the officers but all five were captured and taken into custody.

Authorities discovered the Corolla had been stolen out of Colorado.

Due to some misinformation from the juveniles who had indicated the possibility of two armed male subjects still at large, a Code Red Alert was sent out to all Salina Area residents. Video surveillance, however, revealed there were only the five original juveniles involved and the Code Red Alert was canceled.

The five juveniles, three males and two females, were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of marijuana.

