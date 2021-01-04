5 family-friendly winter hiking trails in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) — Just because there is snow on the ground doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy the great outdoors!

Ultimate winter adventure guide and tips: Outdoor winter activities you can safely enjoy this season

ABC4 compiled a list of beautiful winter hikes that Utah has to offer and all members of the family can enjoy. Remember to bundle up and check Utah Avalanche Center for forecasts on your trail.

Donut Falls:

Location: Big Cottonwood Canyon

Length: 3.2 miles

Donut Falls is open year round and is an accessible hike for all skill levels. It is heavily trafficked and has a waterfall at the end of the hike, which is often entirely or partially frozen during the winter, offering a beautiful view. There is also the option to snowshoe part the trail, which increases the level of difficulty. However, the last bit of the trail to the falls is covered in rocks and can only be reached on foot.

Dogs are not allowed on this trail. The area is also great for sledding.

According to alltrails.com, there is the potential for avalanches on this trail, so check Utah Avalanche Center before you go.

Bridal Veil Falls:

Location: Provo Canyon

Length: 1 mile

The Bridal Veil Falls hike offers a view of the majestic and well-known falls. If it is cold enough, the falls sometimes freeze, drawing ice climbers to attempt the summit. It is located next to the Provo River, and you can walk along the Provo River Parkway Trail. The trail is fairly flat and an easy walk for all members of the family.

Little Cottonwood Trail

Location: Sandy

Length: 5.4 miles

This trail has a gradual climb and you can turn back at any point, making it a good hike for kids. It features a canopy of trees, which is beautiful when covered in snow. Snowshoeing the trail is also an option.

Silver Lake Loop Trail/ Solitude Nordic Center

Location: Big Cottonwood Canyon

Length: 0.9 miles

You can hike or snowshoe this trail in the winter. Kids can snowshoe for free, but adults must pay a small fee for admission. You can access the Silver Lake Loop Trail behind the Nordic center building. The trail offers a short walk around the lake, making it a good option for kids. Silver Lake and the surrounding mountains offer a majestic view, especially when covered in snow. Solitude Nordic Center offers other snowshoe trail options for longer hikes. Moose sightings are frequent on the trail.

Mill Creek Canyon

Location: Salt Lake City

Length: 13.3 miles

Any snow on the trail is packed, making it a great beginner trail if you want to introduce your kids to snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. If 13.3 miles sounds long, you don’t have to hike the whole trail! It is also great for winter hiking and sledding. There is a fee per car. Expect lots of dogs on this trail! Spikes may be needed on areas of the trail, according to reviews on alltrails.com.