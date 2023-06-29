SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While the weather continues to heat up and summer plans commence, a noticeable increase in mosquitos is expected to put a damper on many Utahn’s seasons in the coming months.

According to the officials with Davis Mosquito Abatement District, much of this growth in mosquito populations is due to all the excess runoff and floodwaters as our latest winter’s record-breaking snowpack begins melting.

And as some cases of malaria have been recently reported in the U.S., which previously haven’t been detected since 2003, the Utah Department of Health has provided several tips to help avoid mosquito bites during the warmer seasons.

Tip #1:

Try to wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks while outdoors. Also, use an insect repellent with 20%-30% DEET, which is safe to use during pregnancy. For children younger than two months of age, repellents are not recommended.

Tip #2:

The peak biting times are during the hours from dusk to dawn. To avoid this, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.

Tip #3:

Mosquitoes will commonly lay their eggs in standing water. Remove any puddles of water or standing water, including in pet dishes, flower pots, wading and swimming pools, buckets, tarps, and tires.

Tip #4:

Do what you can to keep doors, windows, and screens in good condition, and ensure they fit tightly.

Tip #5:

Before traveling to areas that may have mosquito-borne illnesses such as Zika or dengue, consult with an immunization travel clinic and take the necessary precautions.