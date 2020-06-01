A protester looks on as a flipped over police vehicle burns Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Thousands of people converged on downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and some demonstrators set fire to a police car and threw eggs and wrote graffiti on a police station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thousands gathered in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd.

The protest took a violent turn, with vandalism, looting, and cars being burned, including 1 police car. The protest turning violent surprised everyone, and police agencies all over the Wasatch Front metro area came to give aid.

Now, five of those cities, Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Riverton, South Jordan, and West Jordan, have released a joint statement concerning what happened at the protest.

“As communities, we are so proud of our brothers and sisters in blue who heeded the call to render mutual aid in Salt Lake City when aid was needed. In the midst of a very challenging situation, our law enforcement officers stepped in to provide support to the Salt Lake City Police. Even as officers were assaulted and injured, including some of our own, they showed restraint and professionalism in the face of violent rioters. We call on all our citizens to engage in civility and show respect toward each other as our country faces trials of division and justice.”

Police agencies, organizations, and the city government are still trying to sort everything out.

ABC4 News will be focusing on the aftermath of Saturday’s events.