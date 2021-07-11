UPDATE: 5 children go missing in Salt Lake City, found

SUNDAY 07/11/21 1:54 p.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The South Salt Lake Police Department has located the five missing children.

According to Danielle Croyle with SSLPD, the missing endangered children were found and are ok. Croyle tells ABC4 none of the children show signs of injury and are being reunited with family.

The department thanks the community for all their help in locating the children.

SUNDAY 07/11/21 10:00 a.m.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking the public’s help in locating five missing endangered children.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the children were last seen at 3741 South McCall Street in South Salt Lake City, earlier today around 10:00 a.m.

Officers state on July 11, Alizeya Retano (9), Abigail Retano (6), Sergio Retano (5), Ares Retano (3) and cousin Jovita Gonzalez (8) were all together walking to the neighborhood park across the street.

They since have disappeared and their location is unknown, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Officers are currently on scene searching for the missing children.



Due to their age and circumstance, they are considered missing endangered, police say. This case does not currently meet the AMBER alert criteria.

If anyone has information or know the whereabouts of these kids call 801-840-4000.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.