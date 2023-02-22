SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — With residents across the state hunkering indoors during the biggest snowstorm of the season, many thrill-seekers see this uptick in totals as a perfect opportunity to bundle up and go sledding.

For those gearing up for a sledding adventure in the Wasatch Front region, there are plenty of hills available and ready to make the day one to remember.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best-rated sledding spots along the Wasatch Front, according to VisitUtah by the Utah Office of Tourism.

Flat Iron Mesa Park

1765 E. 8600 S., Sandy

Taking its name from the large flat area at the hill’s peak, this location is sure to be a popular gathering spot for those who’re familiar with the city. This park comes in at 31.8 acres and is complete with a steep slope for extra speed and a long runway for safer slowing.

The park is open from 7 AM to 10 PM with no entrance fee.

Eaglewood Golf Course

1110 E. Eaglewood Drive, North Salt Lake

During the off-season, this golf course quickly becomes a go-to spot for community sledding. A combination of open hills and easy parking make this an excellent place to spread out and enjoy the snow day.

During sledding season, this facility is open for public access and without an entry fee.

Murray Park

296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray

While this neighborhood park features a single hill in particular for new and experienced sledders to slide down during snowy days, the slope is just steep enough for an exhilarating coast down to the bottom.

Sledding is available from dawn to dusk with no entry fee involved.

Sugarhouse Park

1330 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City

This community park is excellent for year-round recreation but is particularly known as a hotspot for sledding and tubing during the winter months. With over 110 acres there for recreation, residents can take advantage of either of its two main sledding hills with just enough slope for a superb sledding experience.

Visitors can enjoy the park from 7 AM to 9 PM in the wintertime, with no charges for entry.

Lindsey Gardens

426 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

Boasted as one of the steepest sledding hills in Salt Lake City, this spot is not for inexperienced or younger crowds. Perfect after a big storm, those who’ve tried these slopes say it’s an adrenaline-rush like nothing else in the valley.

Open for winter recreation from dawn to dusk, this sledding spot is free for all to enjoy.