5.7 magnitude earthquake causes delays around Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. The quake was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County and as far away as Wyoming and Idaho.
There have been more than 60 aftershocks that are heavily felt near the epicenter.
Following the earthquake on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City airport was not operational and terminals were evacuated.
However, Salt Lake International Airport officials said airport facilities were structurally sound Wednesday afternoon. The first flight departed Salt Lake City Airport at 2:54 p.m. Flights that were diverted were set to arrive soon after according to a statement on the airport’s website just before 4 p.m. The site states that passengers should check with their airline regarding possible flight cancellations or further delays.
Despite running at restricted speeds earlier Wednesday, UTA’s FrontRunner trains are once again running at a regular speed and TRAX service has resumed.
Officials said they will continue to investigate all safety measures.
What others are clicking on:
- Salt Lake City district to provide emergency kits for families
- Salt Lake City launches loan program to help local businesses with COVID-19 losses
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
- Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus
- Taco restaurant sells emergency taco kits, complete with toilet paper, 30 eggs