5.7 magnitude earthquake causes delays around Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. The quake was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County and as far away as Wyoming and Idaho.

There have been more than 60 aftershocks that are heavily felt near the epicenter.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Following the earthquake on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City airport was not operational and terminals were evacuated.

I was at tha airport when the earthquake hit. We have been evacuated and told TSA is closed for the time being. No injuries or damage around me pic.twitter.com/zxeDPAgWZ2 — Kierra Dotson (@kiedotson) March 18, 2020

However, Salt Lake International Airport officials said airport facilities were structurally sound Wednesday afternoon. The first flight departed Salt Lake City Airport at 2:54 p.m. Flights that were diverted were set to arrive soon after according to a statement on the airport’s website just before 4 p.m. The site states that passengers should check with their airline regarding possible flight cancellations or further delays.

Airport facilities are structurally sound. General aviation and cargo will be allowed to arrive and depart. More information on commercial flights will be available later. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 18, 2020

Despite running at restricted speeds earlier Wednesday, UTA’s FrontRunner trains are once again running at a regular speed and TRAX service has resumed.

#TRAX Alert 5:16 pm: All trains are now running their regular routes at regular speeds. Delays can be expected as we get on schedule. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 18, 2020

Officials said they will continue to investigate all safety measures.

