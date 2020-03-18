5.7 earthquake strikes Magna

MAGNA – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. We are getting word it was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County as well as Wyoming and Idaho.
There have been more than a dozen aftershocks that are heavily felt by the epicenter.
Residents in Magna reported broken items in their homes and loss of power. Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 32,000 customers are without electricity.
Damage around Northern Utah is being assessed at this time:
Delays in transportation are well underway with the Salt Lake International Airport being shut down as well as TRAX being halted.
According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Wednesday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the state since 1992.
We are working to gather as much info as possible.
