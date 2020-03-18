5.7 earthquake strikes Magna

MAGNA – A 5.7 earthquake hit Magna early Wednesday morning. We are getting word it was felt around Salt Lake County, Utah County as well as Wyoming and Idaho.

There have been more than a dozen aftershocks that are heavily felt by the epicenter.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Residents in Magna reported broken items in their homes and loss of power. Rocky Mountain Power is reporting nearly 32,000 customers are without electricity.

We are aware of large scale power outage in the Salt Lake Valley Area impacting approximately 32,000 customer due to a 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in the Magna Utah area. We currently are assessing damages and will restore power as soon as possible. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) March 18, 2020

Damage around Northern Utah is being assessed at this time:

Delays in transportation are well underway with the Salt Lake International Airport being shut down as well as TRAX being halted.

5.7 earthquake, 4km NNE of Magna, Utah. 2020-03-18 06:09:31 at epicenter (7m ago, depth 10km). https://t.co/6HONejrg5v — Weather (@_SaltLakeCityUT) March 18, 2020

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Wednesday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the state since 1992.

