47 fish donated to food bank after DWR weekend blitz

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officers with the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources embarked on a blitz July 4th weekend.

During one checkpoint at Strawberry Resevoir on Saturday, officers say they stopped 254 vehicles.

Out of the vehicles stopped 30 were issued citations and 47 fish that were taken illegally were siezed, according to DWR.

DWR officers said the illegally taken fish were donated to the food bank in Heber City.

For more information on regulations about catching fish in the Strawberry Reservoir visit here.

