SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With a Federal Government shutdown looming, Utah is spreading some good news for residents and visitors coming to the Beehive State. Utah State Parks will remain fully operational.

Because state parks are funded by the State of Utah, parks such as Antelope Island State Park, Goblin Valley, and Dead Horse Point will remain open. This means state park rangers, camp hosts, maintenance crews and seasonal staff will remain available in their traditional capacity. Visitor centers will also remain open, as will museums and heritage areas.

“Tourism plays a vital role in sustaining Utah’s rural economies, and our state,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Our parks take pride in facilitating visitor experiences. Our doors are always open.”

State parks are a great alternative to National Parks. Even with Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox planning to use funds to keep “The Mighty 5” open, Utah National Parks locations will operate at minimum standards if the Department of the Interior agrees to the state funding.

Antelope Island State Park. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park Snow Canyon State Park.

For travelers who may be disappointed in not being able to visit Arches, just mere miles away is Dead Horse Point State Park. If Zion isn’t available, you can visit Snow Canyon, Kodachrome Basin, and the Coral Pink Sand Dunes all run by the State Park system.

You can learn more about Utah’s 46 State Parks by visiting stateparks.utah.gov.

Visitors seeking updates on how a shutdown might affect their travel and outdoor plans are encouraged to visit the Utah Office of Tourism’s federal shutdown webpage.