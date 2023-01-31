HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power near Hurricane in Washington County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Rocky Mountain Power said they are aware of the outage and crews are currently working on restoring power as soon as possible. Crews estimate power will be restored before 6:00 p.m.

The outage in Southern Utah was reportedly caused by a damaged line. The damaged line is affecting Rocky Mountain Power Customers from Hurricane to La Verkin to Springdale, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map.

Temperatures in Southern Utah during the outage are reportedly just below freezing at about 30 degrees.

This outage comes within 24 hours of an outage that left over 2,000 Utahns without power in Salt Lake City. The blast of arctic air coming from the north caused Northern Utah’s outage as standing temperatures were brought to around 10 degrees. Power was restored in Salt Lake by 11 a.m. that day.

Rocky Mountain Power customers currently experiencing outages can always text OUT to 759677 for updates.