45-star U.S. flag to be presented to Utah, displayed in state capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The American flag nowadays has 50 stars, representing the individual states in the union.

However, at one point, the flag had just 45 stars, when Utah was admitted into the United States in 1896. One of those flags flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after Utah’s statehood was ratified 125 years ago. That flag will be presented back in the Beehive State on Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will accept the flag on behalf of the state on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Utah State Capitol. The flag will be on display on the first floor of the building, near the Hall of the Governors.

New state flag proposed

Utah is in the process of exploring changes to its own state flag. House Bill 292, which was not passed in the 2021 legislative session, proposed changes inspired by the group Organization for a New Utah Flag.

According to the group’s website, the proposed design tells the story of Utah and its history through seven symbolic details:

“The Beehive represents Utah as the ‘Beehive State’ and the state’s motto of ‘Industry.’ The largest element of the design, it makes the flag instantly identifiable as belonging to Utah,” their website states.

“The red star represents Utah’s statehood in 1896. The ‘1847’ exhibits Utah’s pioneer heritage and the origins of its founding. The crossroad design symbolizes Utah’s place as ‘The Crossroads of the West’ with the joining of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point,” the group stated.

The group said the red in the lower quadrant of the flag represents southern Utah’s red rocks. The white represents the snow-capped mountains, and the blue the Great Salt Lake.