400 new jobs anticipated as Stitch Fix prepares to open Salt Lake City distribution center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of jobs are coming to Salt Lake City as an online personal styling service gears up to open a distribution center in Utah’s capital city.

By October 2021, Stitch Fix is expected to begin operations at its 700,000 square foot Utah facility at 1195 North 6550 West.

Within the first year of operations, Salt Lake City officials say the company will create about 400 jobs in the region.

“Companies like Stitch Fix that prioritize equity and economic opportunity will always find a warm welcome in Salt Lake City,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says. “I’m confident they will be a valuable partner in promoting ideals that closely align with ours while also expanding and succeeding in business.”

Stitch Fix, since its founding in 2011, has committed to building diverse and inclusive teams.

“The company believes more diverse teams and leaders create better outcomes for all and is committed to increasing the number of people who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) throughout the business,” a release from the city reads.

Stitch Fix also operates on an established system of equal pay to ensure employees are paid the same regardless of gender and/or race.

Applications for retail warehouse association positions are now being accepted, with starting pay at $16 an hour. For more information and how to apply, click here.