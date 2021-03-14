40 feet off the ground, person gets stuck in rock canyon near Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers rush to the scene to help a stranded hiker, Friday.

On March 12, around 5:27 p.m., Grand County EMS was dispatched to assist Grand County Search and Rescue with an individual who was stuck on a ledge around 40 feet off the ground.

According to officials, the person was able to reach the ground after crew members determined that the safest way to rescue the individual was to use a large extension ladder.

Officers say, Moab Valley Fire was called and 5 firefighters hiked in a 35′ extension ladder.

It is believed the hiker was stranded for two hours.

The hiker is in safe condition according to officials.

There are no reported injuries.