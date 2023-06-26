AURORA, Utah (ABC4) — Houston Hampton is a real life cowboy. He loves working with his dad in the field, riding horses, moving cattle, and doing all the things a 4-year-old boy growing up on a farm can do.

Over the weekend Houston and his father Trent were hauling hay. After the days work, Houston headed to his grandparents house where he and his older cousin decided to check out a lake near the home. On the way back, they passed through the horse pen and according to his parents, a horse spooked and kicked Houston in the head.

“The older cousin walked through and out and he kind of kept walking up the fence and spooked one of the horses as he came behind it and it kicked him in the head,” said Trent Hampton.

Houston was then flown to the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake where he underwent surgery.

“So luckily, you know, it’s crazy to say, but luckily he fractured his skull, just right, in the very front,” said Kodi Hampton, Houston’s mother. “It allowed the brain to have a place to go with the swelling. And it saved his life, the surgeon told us. So we’re grateful for that. Even though it’s heartbreaking.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Houston’s parents continued, saying that the surgery went well but the doctors had to remove his skull cap and 5% of the damaged brain tissue from his frontal lobe. His cervical spine is also fractured and he has a blood clot somewhere in the sinus of his brain.

Kodi says that the doctors told her things look a lot worse on the outside than the inside, and at the moment he is stable. She shared that he has been moving his toes and fingers which gives them all hope that her little boy will pull through.

“We’re heartbroken but he’s the toughest little boy, and we know that he can pull through this,” said Kodi. “We know we have God and our community on our side. We’ve had support from people all over the world. It’s been pretty amazing.”

On Wednesday July 19th, there will be a fundraiser held at the Blackhawk Arena in Salina, UT. There will be team roping, an auction, raffle tickets, and a dinner all to support Houston.

An Instagram page has also been set up to help support and share Houston’s story.