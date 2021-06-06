4 of 5 victims shot at graduation party were former students of West High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four of the five victims of a drive-by shooting, including a 20-year-old man who died, were graduates of West High School.

Salt Lake City School District released a statement Sunday informing students and parents that all five of those where were shot Sunday morning during a graduation party, were graduates of schools within their district.

“We were deeply saddened to hear this devastating news. We know many of you have been impacted by this tragedy and wanted to offer our support as district and school administration. We know their families are valued members of the neighborhood community, and many of them have siblings, family members and friends who attend our schools,” reads the statement.

Two of those who were shot are 2021 West High graduates; one is a former Highland High School graduate; and the other two young people, including the person who was fatally shot, are both former West High School graduates, says the District.

Some of the victims had just wrapped up their senior year of high school Friday, got their diploma, and became victims of a drive-by shooting at a graduation party early Sunday morning.

Police identified 20-year-old Sean Amone as the man who died in the shooting and that the suspect is still at large.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on North General Drive. Officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired.

Lt. Trost with Salt Lake City Police says there’s still a lot of work to go in this investigation.

“Our detectives have a long day ahead of them because they have to make contact with as many people as they can to try to piece this together and who … who the suspects are,” says Trost.

ABC4 went to the scene of the shooting Sunday night where dozens had gathered to celebrate the life of Amone.

Editor’s Note: The video above incorrectly states how many of the victims were 2021 graduates of West High. The correct number is two.