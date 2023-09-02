TETON COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — Idaho State Police said they are currently investigating a head-on vehicle collision that claimed the lives of four Utahns in Teton County on Friday, Sept. 1.

The incident involved a 46-year-old female from Mantua, Utah, driving a 2022 Tesla and traveling eastbound on State Highway 33, just west of Driggs, when her vehicle crossed the center line, according to a news release by the Idaho State Police.

It was then that a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old male from Rexburg, Idaho, was heading westbound on the highway. The two vehicles collided.

The news release states that the driver of the Tesla, along with its passengers — a 22-year-old from Kaysville, a 24-year-old from Kaysville, and a juvenile — were killed as a result of the crash.

Police say that both the occupants of the Tesla and the commercial vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The crash is reportedly under investigation by police as the department also works with the Teton County Coroner on notifying next of kin.