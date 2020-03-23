Breaking News
Utah health officials: Number of coronavirus cases in Utah rises to 257

4 Utah lawmakers impacted by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The coronavirus has infiltrated members of the Utah State Legislature. State Senator Luz Escamilla announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19. She isn’t the only lawmaker from Utah impacted by the new virus.

At least four Utah lawmakers are impacted by COVID-19. The most recent is Escamilla who said she was tested on Friday after developing symptoms.

“Although I am pretty sick right now, I am continuing to work to ensure that Utah’s most vulnerable communities are not overlooked during this crisis,” said Escamilla.

Because Escamilla has asthma, doctors say she is high-risk.

Last week, US senator from Utah Ben McAdams was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID19. During an interview with CNN, he described his symptoms.

“I’ve got really labored breathing I feel like I have a belt around my chest, it’s just really tight,” said McAdams.

Monday morning, McAdam’s press team said he is off oxygen and feeling a lot better.

Also among US lawmakers impacted by the virus are Republicans Mitt Romney and Mike Lee. Although neither are showing symptoms, they are quarantined after having close contact with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul who recently tested positive for the virus. Senator Lee took to twitter saying he cannot travel or vote.

Back at home, Senate President Adams said the Utah State Capitol has taken steps to keep folks safe.  

“Following the conclusion of the general session, the Capitol closed to the public, and the Senate and all legislative offices implemented teleworking as a preventive measure. Capitol facilities thoroughly disinfected the entire Capitol complex, and additional cleaning is being done daily,” said Adams in a statement.

