4 USU athletes cited for possession of marijuana

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four Utah State University athletes have been cited for possession of a controlled substance after someone called police to tell them the men were smoking marijuana.

Jordan A. Love, Sean Lewis Carter, Gordon Maurice Bright, all USU football players, and Elani Rice, a track and field athlete were all found to be in possession of the drug upon officers arrival.

All of the athletes are scheduled to appear on court in Logan on December 30.

The USU football team is slated to go against Kent State this Friday in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

the USU public relations department released the following statement:

“We are aware that citations were issued. We have processes in place, both in Student Conduct and in Athletics, and we’ll follow these procedures in this case,” a spokesperson says.

What others are clicking on: