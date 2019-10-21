4 people injured in Wasatch County side-by-side crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people were injured after crashing on a side-by-side in Wasatch County on Friday.

According to a post on Wasatch County Search and Rescue Facebook, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the Little Deer Creek area.

SAR was called to assist Wasatch County EMS as all four people in the RZR required medical treatment. They were all transported to a hospital in Heber City.

A current condition of those individuals was not known.

Friday Night SAR call number 2Date: Oct 18, 2019, 6:30 pmDuration: 2.5 hoursWasatch SAR was called to assist… Posted by Wasatch County Search & Rescue on Friday, October 18, 2019

What others are clicking on: