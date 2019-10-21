4 people injured in Wasatch County side-by-side crash

by: Jennifer Gardiner

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four people were injured after crashing on a side-by-side in Wasatch County on Friday.

According to a post on Wasatch County Search and Rescue Facebook, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the Little Deer Creek area.

SAR was called to assist Wasatch County EMS as all four people in the RZR required medical treatment. They were all transported to a hospital in Heber City.

A current condition of those individuals was not known.

