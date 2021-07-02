4 people injured in Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened as a vehicle driving northbound on SR-224 near Bear Cuba Dr. in Summit County hit a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which reportedly rolled over, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating a three vehicle crash in Summit County SR 224 Bear Cuba Dr. Three vehicles are involved with southbound lanes closed, traffic is getting through the area using northbound lanes. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 3, 2021

A photo posted by UHP shows the three vehicles damaged in the crash, including one vehicle that left the roadway.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Officials warned against the dangers of distracted driving as investigators look into it as a potential cause for the crash.

“We urge you to put down the distractions,” UHP said in a tweet.