4 people injured in Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened as a vehicle driving northbound on SR-224 near Bear Cuba Dr. in Summit County hit a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which reportedly rolled over, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

A photo posted by UHP shows the three vehicles damaged in the crash, including one vehicle that left the roadway.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

Officials warned against the dangers of distracted driving as investigators look into it as a potential cause for the crash.

“We urge you to put down the distractions,” UHP said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files