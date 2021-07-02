4 people injured in Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a Summit County crash possibly caused by distracted driving Friday afternoon.
Officials say the crash happened as a vehicle driving northbound on SR-224 near Bear Cuba Dr. in Summit County hit a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which reportedly rolled over, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Troopers are investigating a three vehicle crash in Summit County SR 224 Bear Cuba Dr. Three vehicles are involved with southbound lanes closed, traffic is getting through the area using northbound lanes.— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 3, 2021
A photo posted by UHP shows the three vehicles damaged in the crash, including one vehicle that left the roadway.
Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash.
Officials warned against the dangers of distracted driving as investigators look into it as a potential cause for the crash.
“We urge you to put down the distractions,” UHP said in a tweet.