LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday.

In a statement, Lindon Police Chief Mike Brower announced that the people that were arrested are between the ages of 16 and 17.

On Tuesday, police arrested one 16-year-old for their involvement in the teen’s death after two groups met at the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead where an “incident” occurred.

Police say all five people who have been arrested were involved in the circumstances surrounding the death of the teen.

No other details have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.