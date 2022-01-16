4 injured, 1 in critical condition after semi truck crash on Northbound I-215

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol has reported a major crash on Northbound I-215 Sunday morning, Jan. 16.

Authorities say a car was traveling the wrong way before smashing into a semi truck.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

The accident occurred at 600 S, and the road is now closed.

UHP troopers have diverted traffic to SR-201, while the closure is expected to last into the 10 o’clock hour.

UHP reports that four people were taken to the hospital, and that one is critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.