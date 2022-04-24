CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At 6:47 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, authorities discovered a downed aircraft around five miles east of Cedar City on SR14.

Cedar communication received the call regarding a fire, and Iron County Sheriff deputies, UHP Troopers, and Color County Fire personnel were notified and responded to the scene.

After discovering the burning remains of the downed aircraft, paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance, Cedar Fire personnel, and members of Iron County Search & Rescue were dispatched and arrived on scene to assist.

The aircraft was single engine, fixed wing, and was occupied by four people, who were all pronounced deceased.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were also notified.

Law enforcement is currently attempting to identify the plane’s occupants.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office states in a press release, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all family members and friends of the deceased.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.