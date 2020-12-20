4.3 magnitude Earthquake felt in Moab, Saturday

EASTERN UTAH (ABC4) – Saturday night, town residents east of La Sal experienced a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

According to University of Utah Seismograph Stations, at 7:11 p.m. there was a light earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on December 19.

M 4.3 and M 3.3 earthquakes near Utah-Colorado border near Bedrock, CO. https://t.co/IARLRCIva5 — UUSS (@UUSSquake) December 20, 2020

The epicenter of the shock was located south of Paradox Valley in western Colorado, 3.5 miles southwest of the town of Bedrock, Colorado, and 18 miles east of the town of La Sal, Utah.

The earthquake is also reported to be felt in Bedrock and in Moab, Utah.

“Today’s earthquakes occurred within an area of frequent small, shallow earthquake activity triggered by underground saltwater injection,” shares a UUSS press release.