4.2 magnitude aftershock rattles Wasatch Front

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Magna Tuesday night.

University of Utah Seismograph Station reports that the quake recorded at 8:56 p.m. is an aftershock of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the same area on March 18. Seismologists determined it’s the largest aftershock to occur since the day of the 5.7 magnitude event.

It was widely felt in the Wasatch Front Region, especially in the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah seismologists said even though we have not felt shaking for a couple of weeks, the “aftershocks are ongoing and this is normal.” The seismograph station has recorded more than 1,200 aftershocks from the March 18th Magna earthquake.

Aftershock activity is expected to continue for “at least several more weeks, but with the rate continuing to decrease with time.”

Experts classify Tuesday’s night’s aftershock as a “light” earthquake, but it was significant enough to rattle the nerves of those who felt its effects. In the days following the March 18 quake, state emergency management officials said they were contacted by people who were dealing with earthquake anxiety.

Often times after an earthquake people may experience sleeplessness, nervousness, lack of focus, “phantom” earthquakes and/or endless questions and wondering indicating that they may be dealing with anxiety. Officials said it’s “completely normal.”

We're all feeling it. Stress and depression are common during #Coronavirus social distancing and after another #UtahEarthquake aftershock. Call at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained counselor. Learn more from @samhsagov: https://t.co/Tg95wdYnjz. pic.twitter.com/y451GQDqcs — Be Ready Utah (@BeReadyUtah) April 15, 2020

“You are not alone. If it’s your loved one or friend, please be kind and caring. Please listen to them. Stay open. Be patient. Anxiety can’t be forced away. It doesn’t have a set timeline,” the Utah Division of Emergency Management shared on Twitter.

Officials say one way to ease anxiety is arm yourself with knowledge and to prepare yourself in case of another earthquake. Utah’s annual statewide earthquake drill, the Great Utah ShakeOut, is scheduled for Thursday, April 16. You can learn more about actions you can take to prepare at shakeout.org or utah.gov/beready.

LATEST POSTS:



