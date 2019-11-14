3rd-grade teacher sentenced in sex abuse case: ‘I see what is really a very pathetic man’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kyle Hill, a 3rd-grade teacher accused of sexually abusing his student, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 15 years in prison.

“I see what is really a very pathetic man,” said the judge to Hill after he apologized before the court.

Hill’s words came after the victim’s mother shared her pain, and her child’s pain, as a result of Hill’s actions.

“My child never had a chance,” said the mother.

“I wanted to fall to the floor and cry at my son’s feet,” she added, saying Hill robbed her son of his innocence and nearly shattered their family.

Hill worked at Endeavor Hall, an elementary school in West Valley City, for about three years as a teacher, according to the school principal, and had no criminal record, according to authorities.

In this federal case, Hill had previously entered a guilty plea to the production of child pornography; today’s sentencing to 180 months, or 15 years of prison, includes a lifetime of supervised release.

A separate case is working its way through the court system in Salt Lake County.

“I am hoping this will provide just punishment for the offense,” said the judge Wednesday. “I hope that this does protect the public from further crimes.”

