ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police received a report of a gunshot victim early Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene in the area of South Dixie Dr. around 7:30 a.m. and located a deceased 37-year-old man.

Authorities say contact was made with a man and woman who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The two are reportedly being interviewed by detectives.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time, and that this is an active investigation.

The identification of those involved will not be released pending notification of the family.

No further information is available at this time.