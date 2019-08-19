37-year-old man charged with attempting to meet 11-year-old girl for sexual activity

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 37-year-old man was charged after police say he attempted to meet up with an 11-year-old girl whose father he thought was offering her up for sexual activity.

According to arresting documents, Craig Adam Birke contacted who he thought was the father of an 11-year-old who was “offering” his daughter for sex.

Special agents with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force said they had set up a sting using various social media and dating applications and had posted numerous bulletins offering sexual activity with the minor.

Birke contacted the “father” of the child and said he wanted to meet his daughter to engage in sexual activity with her. Birke then sent the user pictures of two young girls, ages 12-14 years old, who were posing nude.

Investigators identified Birke through a subpoena sent to Comcast.

During an interview with Birke, he admitted to engaging in a sexual conversation with a dad who said he had an 11-year-old daughter and had discussed having sex with children.

Birke is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond. A background check on Birke shows no criminal history in Utah.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

