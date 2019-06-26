35 officers sworn-in during inaugural ceremony for Riverton Police Department

RIVERTON (ABC4 News) -The newly formed Riverton Police Department swore in the first round of police officers to protect the city.

This coming after Riverton and other cities have pulled away from Unified Police Department various reasons.

The 35 new Riverton police officers will take over their streets starting on July 1.

“A lot of excitement. We’re very excited to start policing the streets of Riverton. We’d like to thank the Unified Police Department for their services in Riverton. But we are going to have a customized police department that is 100% focused on the citizens of Riverton moving forward,” said Don Hutson Riverton Chief of Police.



Hutson said the most frustrating part of the transition has been waiting on back orders on their supplies like badges and squad cars.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: