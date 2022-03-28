UTAH (ABC4) – The Daniels Fund announced that 34 Utah high school seniors have been selected to be scholarship recipients, or, “Daniels Scholars.”

They were among 240 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming accepted into the program.

Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years towards their undergraduate degree, and may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university throughout the United States.

The students selected have demonstrated strength of character, leadership potential, and a commitment to serving the community that will position them for success.

“These students have incredible grit and drive, embody the values that guided Bill Daniels’ life, and are poised to do great things. It’s an honor to carry on Bill Daniels’ legacy of giving by supporting these outstanding young people’s educations,” said Hanna Skandera, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We can’t wait to see their success and the long-term impacts they make with this opportunity.”

Including this year’s announcement, more than 4,800 students have received the Daniels Scholarship.

At any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels Scholars are attending approximately 200 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Since 2000, more than $235 million in scholarships have been awarded through the program.

The Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation “dedicated to making life better” for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative.

Click here to apply online in October for the Daniels Scholarship Program.