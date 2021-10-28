34 new restaurants, businesses coming to Riverton’s Mountain View Village

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Over two dozen new businesses are coming to Riverton’s Mountain View Village.

The mixed-use destination lifestyle center, spanning 85 acres, will offer retail and lifestyle brands with more than 100 shops and restaurants when it is complete. Additional features will include bronze sculptures, children’s play space, family activity zones, and a state-of-the-art Cinemark movie theater.

As part of Phase II, scheduled to have a Grand Opening on Memorial Day weekend in 2022, Mountain View Village is adding 34 new restaurants, entertainment, health, beauty, apparel, and home stores.

A new “luxury apartment community” has already been announced nearby Mountain View Village.

Of the new businesses, 15 are restaurants, including five first to market in Utah including Kona Grill, Shabu Gen experiential Korean BBQ, Silverlake Ramen, Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar, and WildFin organic, sustainable seafood.

“This will be the strongest restaurant line up in the greater Salt Lake area,” Senior VP of Leasing Chris Byers shares. “There is a taste for everyone, and we expect Mountain View Village will be the go-to destination for food lovers.”

Others coming to Mountain View Village include Burgers & Barley, Chipotle, Crack Shack, Dirty Bird Fried Chicken, Peace on Earth Coffee, R&R BBQ, Royal Coffee, Santorini’s Greek Grill, Super Chix, and Via 313 will start to open in late 2021.

The South Valley’s only Anthropologie will be in Mountain View Village. Additionally, Athleta, Bohme, Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Buckle, and Janela Bay are scheduled to open in 2022.

Orange Theory Fitness, Restore Hyper Wellness, and Peak 45 Fitness will join HOTWORX infrared workouts, which opened in Phase I. Polish Nail Bar, Rebel House and Sephora will all open in 2022, as well as a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City favorite Heather Gay’s Beauty Lab + Laser.

CenterCal Properties and SALT Development have shared these renderings of Mountain View Village. To see more, click here.

According to Riverton City, Lehi-based Purple Mattress is opening its fourth location at Mountain View Village. Lovesac will also be available.

Developers say Mountain View Village is designed to honor the area’s deep-rooted history with its architecture, mature landscaping, and thoughtful Americana sculptures, with more exciting announcements to come. For more information on the development, click here.