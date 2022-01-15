33-year-old Grantsville High School teacher arrested for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – 33-year-old Richard Craig Harrison, a health teacher and physical education coach at Grantsville High School, has been arrested on nine counts of forcible sexual abuse on a minor and one count of object rape.

The victim, who was 14 years old when the alleged abuse started, told police that she was abused during the 2017 and 2018 school year at Grantsville High.

The victim reports being abused at multiple locations throughout the high school, including the ice room, storage closet, weight room, and portable classroom. The alleged abuse includes grabbing of the girl’s backside and chest, and even “putting his hands down the front of her pants” to touch her privates.

Court documents state that after every occasion of sexual abuse, Harrison would send the girl a message “asking if she was OK” and would tell her to “make sure she deleted her messages and not tell anyone.”

The documents also state tat Harrison claims to “vaguely remember when he put his hand down her pants” and has admitted to grabbing her backside while in the weight room with other students present.

Harrison has been booked at the Tooele County Jail.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.