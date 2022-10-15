SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, SJPD Officers responded to a shooting at 6113 West Arranmore Drive.

Officers reportedly arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot once in each leg.

Officers gave medical aid until the paramedics arrived, when the man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The SJPD Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident.

SJPD believes that this was an isolated incident, and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

No further information is currently available.