UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2022 Farm Bill Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The UDAF is looking to award a total of $313,859.92 through the grant program for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops.

Utah specialty grown crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops.

“Utah has a diverse and economically significant specialty crop industry. Utah is the nation’s second-leading producer of tart cherries; that industry alone has brought in an average of about $12.4 million annually over the past ten years,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to administer this grant program and looks forward to innovative developments in the state’s specialty crop industries.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

The opportunity is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming, and ranching co-ops who are headquartered in Utah.

Projects must benefit more than one applicant and enhance the specialty crop industry in Utah, a press release states.

Officials say priority will be placed on projects that respond to opportunities and challenges within specialty crop production, processing, distribution, and/or marketing in Utah with respect to the state’s unique climate and growing season; specialty crop workforce training and development; increase consumer knowledge, awareness, and consumption of Utah specialty crops; and improving efficiency and reducing costs of Utah’s specialty crop distribution systems.

The application window will be opened through Friday, April 1.