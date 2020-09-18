$30,000 of food packaged for Jordan School District students in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – High school students in the Jordan School District gathered to package $30,000 worth of food to help their fellow students in need Friday afternoon. The food will be distributed to students who may be going hungry due to the pandemic.

The food packaged by the high school students was sorted Friday and then was delivered to 64 Principal’s Pantries throughout the district. Every school in the district has a Principal’s Pantry thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community and individual donations to the Jordan Education Foundation.

Students gathered at the South Valley School Greenhouse in West Jordan to package the food. The district says that the Principal’s Pantries are essential in their schools to help students and their families who may need just a little extra help during this time.