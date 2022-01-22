3000 Utahns march against abortion at Utah State Capitol

UTAH (ABC4) – 3000 Utahns marched against abortion at the Utah State Capitol Building on Saturday, Jan 22, marking the biggest pro-life protest the state has ever seen.

Mary Taylor, Pro-Life Utah President stated, “We are honored by the support of the many, many Utahns who joined us in publicly standing up for the littlest ones among us. We have sent a powerful message to our state legislators, and I urge Utah representatives to pay attention to what their constituents came here to say today.”

Nick Vujicic, Australian evangelist and public speaker, spoke at the event, pushing forth his support of the cause.

The march comes at a critical time, as the Supreme Court will issue a decision on the fate of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s right to have an abortion, within the next few months.

If the decision is overturned, Utah’s “trigger law” will activate and immediately make abortion illegal in Utah.